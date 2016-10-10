The Telangana Government on Monday signed a memoramdum of understanding with Ashok Leyland for the setting up of a body building unit at an estimated Rs. 500 crore which will be invested in phases.

The MoU was signed by Ashok Leyland Managing Director Vinod K. Dasari and Principal Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office Shanti Kumari in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

A release said that the unit will generate 1,000 jobs directly and hundreds of people will get indirect employment. Mr. Rao assured Mr. Dasari that the Telangana Government will prefer local manufacturing units over their counterparts in other States for supply of vehicles to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and other State public sector undertakings.

The GHMC will also place orders for its vehicles with local manufacturing units. Mr. Rao asked transport and RTC officials to seek the advice of Ashok Leyland for developing mass transport system in the State.

Industries Commissioner Manick Raj and Finance Secretary Naveen Mittal were present.