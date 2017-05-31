SCR asks cement firms for more loading

more-in

Various cement firms have been urged to make use of the several freight friendly incentive schemes of the railways to increase the commodity loading through the rail network this year, at a meeting held in Rail Nilayam here on Tuesday.

SCR GM Vinod Kumar Yadav assured industry representatives of cooperation of railways to improve the cement loading making use of the notified empty flow direction routes and meet specific requirements for both short and long distances. The industry sought more clarity on discount schemes, settlement of claims and other.

Representatives from firms like Ultra Tech, Vasavadatta, Kesoram, Bharati, Manikgarh, Ramco, My Home, ICL, Orient, Penna, MCW and Dalmia etc., participated in the meeting.

New Additional GM

John Thomas has taken charge as Additional General Manager of SCR on Tuesday. He belongs to 1982 batch of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE). Having started his career on Indian Railways in 1984, he held several important assignments on zones of Southern, Central and South Central Railway.

Prior to the new posting, Mr. Thomas was holding charge as Chief Electrical Engineer, SCR. He succeeds Anil Kumar Gupta promoted and posted as General Manager, Western Railway, a press release said.