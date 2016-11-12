A policeman is seen outside a shop selling salt in Old City in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo. G. Ramakrishna

'It is true that some people bought salt at prices ranging from Rs. 30 to Rs. 60 a kilogram last night'

Panic buying of salt was witnessed in some parts of Borabanda in S.R. Nagar on Saturday. Many in Sriram Nagar and Vinayak Nagar of Borabanda were seen rushing to grocery stores after rumours of increase in salt prices surfaced. Some shop owners reportedly made brisk business but soon the news reached the local police who rushed to the area.

“It is true that some people bought salt at prices ranging from Rs. 30 to Rs. 60 a kilogram last night. By the time our patrolling teams rushed there, shops were closed,” S.R. Nagar Inspector Mohammad Waheeduddin said on Saturday.

Police have been asked to identify the persons behind spreading rumours. Meanwhile, similar scenes were reported in some parts of Old City but police said no panic buying was reported there.

“There is no shortage of salt. Adequate quantities of salt are available in the market in Hyderabad City”, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy.

He warned that action would be initiated against those spreading such rumours.