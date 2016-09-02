QUALITY MATTERS:Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao at the 30th annual convention on Quality Concepts of Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), in Hyderabad on Thursday. Also seen is Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao (Left).-Photo: G. Ramakrishna

Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao has said that quality was not accident but a habit. In the new age economy people and companies have to be quality conscious to extend better services and survive the competition.

Mr. Rao was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 30{+t}{+h}annual convention of the Hyderabad chapter of Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) here on Thursday on “Quality Concepts.” He said the rapid development of Japan after the World War –II was solely depending on quality.

Commenting on the pet projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – Make in India and Digital India – Mr. Rao opined that these projects were aimed not just at using the Indian talent to compete with the world but also to enhance the quality of the delivered products.

He said that the QCFI had a major role to play in instilling the quality consciousness and partner with colleges and universities to improve content quality as graduates now had to compete with the world.

The average age of Indians will be 29 years by 2020 and that will be 8 years younger than China, he pointed out. The world would be looking at India and it was all the more important to be quality conscious now, he observed.

‘TS quality conscious’

Revealing results of a survey report, he said that companies that have 30 per cent of female employees were more profitable than companies dominated by males and it reflects the quality of service women can infuse into the system. Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said that the Government was quality conscious and it had kept its promise of providing uninterrupted and quality power to people as promised in the elections. The previous Government had declared three-day power holiday for industries but the present Government changed the scenario.

Similarly, clearance for projects used to take nearly two years but Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who harps on quality, had improved the systems to an extent that clearances now come in just 15 days.

Ch. Balakrishna Rao, Chairman, introduced the convention concept and explained the activities of the QCFI Hyderabad chapter. A souvenir was released on the occasion.

Founding members of the QCFI were also felicitated. Vishal Karan, Secretary of Hyderabad chapter also spoke.