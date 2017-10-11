Punjab Finance Minister wants Modi to speak on Jay Shah

more-in

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s business that allegedly increased from mere ₹50,000 to ₹80 crore within an year after the BJP came to power at the Centre. “The Prime Minister, who talks of zero tolerance on corruption, is silent on corruption at his doorstep and neither he nor his party can run away from the issue citing technicalities”, he said addressing a press conference here on Wednesday. He demanded a probe by two sitting Judges of the Supreme Court. Mr. Badal said the BJP used to term the Congress rule as ‘Daamad ki Sarkar’ and could prove nothing in the last three years. He questioned whether if the BJP rule was ‘Bete ki Sarkar’ referring to Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s reported corrupt dealings. It is an issue of national importance as Mr. Amit Shah’s son was involved in it. The Congress, he said, was surprised to see Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Additional Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta coming to the defence of Mr. Jay Shah, a private person. They should resign from their posts on moral grounds immediately, he opined. Mr. Badal, who is part of the GST Council, said economy was badly hit with demonetisation first followed by the GST implementation.