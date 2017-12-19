Police stumble upon another theft at Lalithaa Jewellery

Investigation of a massive theft at a gold jewellery store led to an incidental discovery of another theft with a more surprising conclusion – the thieves are an engineer and a medical technician.

Punjagutta Police tracked down two persons who were seen sneaking out of Lalithaa Jewellery on October 11 after stealing ornaments, unnoticed by the store’s staff. The theft only came to light when store’s management performed an audit of its stock and reviewed CCTV cameras following another bigger theft of 20 tolas gold that took place at the store earlier this month. “Cameras within the store showed a man and a woman flicking away four gold bangles and a bracelet. They took an auto headed for Secunderabad. We were able to track the auto,” said Additional Inspector B. Laxminarayan Reddy.

The police arrested 27-year-old Shaik Karimulla of Krishna district and 26-year-old Vani Kranthi of Kurnool district, both hailing from Andhra Pradesh. The duo was living at different hostels in Sindhi Colony in the city.

They became acquainted in Hyderabad. Unemployment drove them to commit the theft, the police stated. Cops also informed that the duo mortgaged their loot for ₹1.32 lakh, which they spent on themselves.

Lalithaa Jewellery was targeted again in December by two persons dressed in burkhas. The identities of the thieves involved in the second theft remains unknown as their faces are not visible in camera footages, Mr. Reddy said adding the investigation will continue.