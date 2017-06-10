Man held, liquor bottles seized

more-in

A team from Prohibition and Excise Enforcement on Saturday arrested 44-year-old Nagarawale Umesh Singh from a house in Jiyaguda, and seized 35 non-duty paid foreign liquor bottles valued at ₹1.50 lakh. A press release from the Enforcement Wing said a team of officials searched the portion of the house occupied by Nagarawale Umesh Singh, seized the liquor bottles and arrested him. He is the elder brother of Harish Singh, who has been identified as the kingpin in the racket of trade in foreign liquor bottles racket. Harish Singh is absconding, the release said.