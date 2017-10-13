JNTU-H ties up with TalentSprint to empower students

more-in

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad’s University Industry Interaction Centre and TalentSprint entered into a pact to help one lakh engineering students improve their employability skills for the IT industry.

The TalentSprint Test Buddy is a three-month programme for students to enable them to prepare through experimental learning where candidates will have access to model selection tests typical of IT selection process and also a mock test.

Performance in the mock test will be analysed by ‘Tia’, an artificial intelligence bot, and a personalised learning plan will be created taking into consideration the candidates’ strengths, weaknesses and relative performance. Detailed solutions for each of the question will be available to help candidates learn the necessary concepts.

JNTU’s UIIC Director Ch. Venkat Ramana Reddy, TalentSprint’s vice-president Faizul Hassan and director (campus) C. Giridaran signed the memorandum of understanding.

“It’s a golden opportunity for students to assess their performance and ace the selection process of the companies,” said Mr. Reddy. “With our state-of-the-art digital platform, we will prepare students for the real world environment to help them start and maintain a successful career,” said Mr. Hassan, in a press release.

The entire training is free of cost to the students of JNTU-H and its affiliated colleges and is available from the date of registration for the training programme. Colleges can email details of their B.Tech final year students to testbuddy@talentsprint.com.