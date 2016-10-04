Every time the police officials in the city find a corpse or have to shift a body from a crime scene to Government Hospital mortuaries, they have to either find private transport or depend on civil society, both of which are not great options.

To avoid these situations and to take bodies to mortuaries in a scientific manner, the Hyderabad police launched the ‘Forensic Corpse Carrier’, a vehicle fitted with stretchers, body covers, surgical or disposable gloves, disposable caps and masks, gauge cloth, cotton, disinfectant, betadine antiseptic cream, a torch and other items for those handle bodies.

First of its kind

“The new vehicle is the first-of-its-kind in India. It is challenging for investigating officers to shift corpses to mortuaries. So, to do so in a scientific manner and to also carry dead bodies with dignity the vehicle will be used,” said M. Mahender Reddy, Commissioner, Hyderabad police. Mr. Reddy and other senior police officials launched the utility vehicle.

The vehicle will be stationed at the Traffic Complex and upon requisition from the concerned Investigating Officer, it will be sent to the crime site and the corpse will be carried to the autopsy centre.

Morticians, who will handle bodies, were given basic training to utilise the items provided for smooth functioning.

Autopsy essential

Mr. Reddy also stated that in many death investigations, especially where death happens under suspicious circumstance, it is mandatory to conduct autopsy at the mortuary by forensic doctors to know the exact cause of death.

He added that many times investigating officers have to request owners of vehicles and auto trolleys to take these for autopsy.