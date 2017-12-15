GE, Tata Group join hands to make LEAP engine parts

more-in

US multinational giant GE and Tata Group have joined hands to manufacture CFM International LEAP engine components in India for the global supply chain, a development bound to have considerable significance for Telangana as the Tata arm associated with the project is headquartered in Hyderabad. GE Aviation and Tata Sons subsidiary, the Hyderabad-based Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), will “join forces for manufacturing, assembling, integration and testing of aircraft components,” a communication on the “strategic partnership,” said on Thursday.

A new Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be set up to help develop a robust ecosystem for aircraft engine manufacturing and related capabilities in India.

“This is the big announcement I was excited about!! @GEIndia & @TataCompanies will be manufacturing LEAP engine components in Hyderabad,” Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao tweeted. On Wednesday, he had met GE Chairman and CEO John L Flannery and GE South Asia President & CEO Vishal Wanchoo in New Delhi.

Announcing that the agreement between GE and Tata was signed on November 29, the release said besides manufacturing, the engine components for the global supply chain, the two companies would jointly pursue military engine and aircraft system opportunities in the India market.

“Our collaboration in building innovative technologies will support the Make in India vision of the Indian government,” Mr. Flannery said. Describing Tata Group as a leader in the Indian defence and aerospace sector, he said: “We look forward to working together to meet the growing demand for LEAP engines.”

The LEAP engine is a product of CFM International, an equal joint venture of GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, and known for their technological superiority, efficient fuel consumption and performance for powering single-aisle commercial jets.

A total of 26 customers currently operate more than 140 aircraft, powered by the engines, globally.