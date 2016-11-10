Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari has announced that the Digitalisation Programme in schools will be launched from November 15.

In the first phase, about 2,000 schools would be covered and gradually it would be extended to other schools. People’s representatives would be invited for the inauguration.

Mr. Srihari, who held a video conference at the Secretariat with District Collectors and DEOs here on Wednesday, said that the trial run should begin in all the schools from November 11 to 14. He reviewed the arrangements and facilities for the programme in the schools with Collectors and DEOs and directed them to complete training for teachers before the trial begins and every school should be provided with computers, power backup, cable connections and other paraphernalia.

Once the programme commences, it should not be discontinued citing technical reasons, he said.

The SC, ST and minority schools were already ahead in the digitalisation programme and it should now be extended to other schools too, he told the district officials.

Officials said that e-District managers were available to address the problems of hardware and Management of Information System coordinators would also be accessible while school headmasters could contact them for any issues.

The agreements with the cable operators would be concluded in all the districts by December 31 and they were coming forward to provide cable connections in Hyderabad and in other districts too, said IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.