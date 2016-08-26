A total of 122 foreign students conferred degrees at Osmania University

Dream, determination, devotion and discipline (4 Ds) were the key aspects of success in careers in life, said C. Rajashekhar, Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Addressing the 9th Annual Graduation ceremony of the foreign students, he asked them to be the Ambassadors of India in their country and carry the great success of democracy in India involving 125 crore people. He also referred to the contribution of the alumni of Osmania University including late P.V. Narasimha Rao, who gave positive direction for economic growth and accelerated development of India.

Prof. S. Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor, referred to his experience of teaching foreign students at University College of Engineering and also of supervising number of Ph.D. Scholars from abroad. He also promised the construction of a new office building for the University Foreign Relations Office and also expansion of the Hostel facilities for foreign students.

Prof. C. Venugopal Rao, Director of UFRO traced the establishment of UFRO in 2001 with 68 foreign students whose number now stands at more than 4,000 students. A total of 122 foreign students received their degrees. Prof. V. Appa Rao, Controller of Examinations and G.B. Reddy, Joint Director, UFRO were present.