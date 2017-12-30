Agriculture experts remain pessimistic about uniterrupted power supply

more-in

Experts from universities and farmers organisations have resented the 24x7 power supply to agriculture from Sunday midnight, saying what is actually required is nine-hour quality power during day time.

Reckless usage

They claimed that there was no point in giving round-the-clock power because farmers needed water from borewells for only eight to nine hours without interruption and safety of transformers.

But, they apprehend motors and transformers could be a casualty owing to reckless usage of power if it was available in plenty. There were around 22 lakh borewells catering to 40 lakh acres in the State.

The experts have seen more negative than positive results from the step as it could lead to fast depletion of groundwater and exploitation by big farmers. The small farmers will suffer heavily if large quantities of water is pumped by farmers having large extents. The small farmers will face problems of ground water recharge in the midst of bigger ones.

Quantum jump

The decision of the government was a quantum jump from the days when farmers suffered owing to poor quality of power caused by voltage fluctuations and burning of motors 15 years ago.

The situation was overcome by nine-hour free power during night under the YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime when farmers fixed automatic starters to pumpsets.

And, with 24-hour power, the government had taken one more step ahead, but without linking solar energy with agricultural consumption.

The State had long-term agreements with solar power producers for purchase of 2,800 MW which had to be necessarily consumed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. But, the power consumption pattern will now change because it was not known when the farmers will take to pumping. In that case, the power utilities will have to back down thermal power which was cheaper than solar.

Experts also criticised the move, saying it took precedence over more serious problems of farmers like lack of adequate credit facilities, insurance and unremunerative prices for produce.

These were the main reason for suicide by farmers. However, Agriculture Production Commissioner C. Parthasarathi was confident that farmers would effectively use the facility based on necessity and convenience.