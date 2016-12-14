Veteran journalist Hanumanta Rao no more

more-in

Veteran journalist and author V. Hanumanta Rao, 91, passed away at his residence in Nagarjunanagar, Ameerpet, here on Tuesday.

Popularly known as DNF, for running a news agency, Data News Features (DNF), Hanumanta Rao was associated with the field of journalism for over 65 years. He worked for several media organisations, including Krishna Patrika, Eenadu, The Economic Times, Visalandhra, Prajasakti and others. He managed the agency for over three decades.

The Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) and journalist bodies expressed grief and extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

Telanagana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, TDP general secretary N. Lokesh, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, Unity Centre of Communist Revolutionaries of India (Marxist-Leninist) State secretary Vinod, and others condoled Hanumanta Rao.

On behalf of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Public Relations Officer V. Jwala Narasimha Rao visited the residence of the departed journalist and placed a wreath on the body.

Hanumanta Rao also trained scores of journalists and he was one of the most respected figures in the journalistic and political circles. His year books, published by DNF, were also very popular.