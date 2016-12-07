Hyderabad

Two held with country-made firearms

more-in

The Dammapeta police on Tuesday arrested two persons and seized two country-made firearms allegedly meant for hunting wild animals from their possession at Lachapuram village in the mandal.

According to sources, a police team led by the Dammapeta Sub-Inspector of Police J. Praveen raided two houses at Lachapuram in the early hours of the day.

The team recovered two country-made weapons from the possession of Venkateswara Rao and Raju of the village.

When questioned, the duo reportedly confessed to have procured the country-made weapons from a person in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh for hunting wild boars and rabbits in the forest fringe areas near their village.

The Dammapeta police have registered a case against the duo under the Indian Arms Act and produced them before the court, police sources said.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2016 2:26:18 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Two-held-with-country-made-firearms/article16769722.ece

© The Hindu