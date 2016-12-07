Two held with country-made firearms

more-in

The Dammapeta police on Tuesday arrested two persons and seized two country-made firearms allegedly meant for hunting wild animals from their possession at Lachapuram village in the mandal.

According to sources, a police team led by the Dammapeta Sub-Inspector of Police J. Praveen raided two houses at Lachapuram in the early hours of the day.

The team recovered two country-made weapons from the possession of Venkateswara Rao and Raju of the village.

When questioned, the duo reportedly confessed to have procured the country-made weapons from a person in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh for hunting wild boars and rabbits in the forest fringe areas near their village.

The Dammapeta police have registered a case against the duo under the Indian Arms Act and produced them before the court, police sources said.