Traffic curbs in view of President’s visit

more-in

Commuters in the city will have to face restrictions and diversions to facilitate the smooth movement of the President’s convoy in the limits of Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates on December 23 and 26.

President Pranab Mukherjee will attend the Convocation of BDS and MDS passouts of Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad. He will also be visiting Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Gachibowli.

As per instructions of police, route extending from Hanuman temple near Rashtrapati Nilayam Army out gate to Army Dental College will not be available to the general public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 23.

Police has asked commuters from Kowkur, Yapral, Dammaiguda, Timmaipalli to take diversions. Those from Kowkur should go straight towards Yapral side and people coming from Yapral should go towards College of Management, Defence Colony Sainikpuri Road.

Commuters from Dammaiguda should go towards Bandlaguda, Nagaram and the public staying adjacent to or near Rashtrapathi Nilayam, Balajinagar, Chenapuram, Jawaharnagar and Army Dental College should use by-lanes instead of the Rashtrapathi Nilayam-Army Dental College route.

On December 26 there will be traffic restrictions from 12 noon to 2 p.m. in the route that connects, HiTec city, Khanamet, Metal Charminar, Google office, Kothaguda, Botanical garden, Telecom Nagar and Maulana Azad National Urdu University.