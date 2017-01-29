Take lab tested technologies to farmers, says ICAR official

more-in

HYDERABAD: The agricultural scientists should broaden their work so that the laboratory tested technologies will be available with the farmers, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research N. S.Rathore.

Delivering an address in connection with the Eighth National Extension Education Congress-2017 at the ICAR National Academy of Agricultural Research Management here on Saturday, he asked the scientists to broaden their work through extension activities. If all extension groups transfer the technologies to the farmers, then the farmers would have a double income, the senior officer said.

Quality produce

He also emphasised the importance of integrated farming system to increase production and productivity. The quality of agriculture produce was important, ICAR Deputy Director General said and added that it was time the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides should be reduced and farmers should go for organic or natural farming. “Sustainable overall development for nutritional health is very important,” he said.

Dr. Rathore said that awareness should be created among general public with respect to nutritional health. He also advocated an increased use of ICT through mobile applications for farming.

Vice Chancellor Central Agricultural University, Imphal, Premgit Singh spoke on the importance of nutrition sensitive agriculture and the important role of extension in agriculture. Vice Chancellor Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University Praveen Rao shared his experience in innovations in agriculture through extension activities.Two persons from state selected for Padma Shri 2017 awards Chintakindi Mallesham and Daripalli Ramaiah were felicitated.