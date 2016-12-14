Online tax payment eliminates complaints

more-in

Paying online and through digital methods is not only convenient for the tax payer, but it will also eliminate the complaints of duplication and not receiving the money, said Municipal Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy here on Tuesday. Pointing out that a large number of people have been moving towards the digital and online medium after demonetisation, he said the civic body had introduced cash prizes for December in association with the State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) to provide further fillip to this exercise.

In all, Rs. 817.63 crore was realised as property tax this year as against Rs. 464.40 crore during the same period last year which was an increase of Rs. 353.23 crore. Rather than going for enhancement of property tax, the resolve is to take care of the internal problems and make it more efficient by bringing into the tax net new assessments and checking the under-assessed properties, he said.

This year, 29,348 new properties have come into the tax net with Rs. 26.7 crore of Rs. 47.1 crore demand collected while 89,069 properties were reassessed and Rs. 48.08 crore of the Rs. 78.24 demand has been realised. Similarly, trade licenses too got enhanced to 50,000-odd up from 25,000 netting Rs. 35 crore so far as against Rs. 20.27 crore for the entire last year. The Municipal Commissioner said that the cash prizes scheme would be extended provided more sponsors come forward. Following are the winners for the first week’s draw: First prize of Rs. 50,000 - B. Sadanand of Serilingampally, second prize of Rs. 20,000 D. Balakrishna of Malkajgiri, third prizes of Rs. 10,000 to K. Panduranga Vittal of Rajendranagar and Mohd. Pasha of L.B. Nagar.

Consolation prizes of Rs. 2,500 each went to Ch. Vijaykumar of Kukatpally, Razia of Khairatabad, B. Anand of Serilingampally, R. Lakshmi of Kukatpally, K. Ramadevi of Malkajgiri, D. Tiruvallur of Kukatpally, I. Narasimha Murthy of Serilingampally and PTIN no 1090328888 of Abids.

Trade license fee winners of Rs. 2,500 each: Om Computers & Solutions of Abids, Deepa Textiles of Charminar, Nasr Overseas Consultants of Abids, Sri Sivanagasai Enterprises of Khairatabad, Sri Ramana Net Solutions of Kapra and Citizen Travels of Secunderabad.