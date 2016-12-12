Natco Pharma launches generic Tamiflu in US

more-in

Natco Pharma Ltd has launched a generic version of Tamiflu oral capsules in the US.

This is the first generic equivalent of Tamiflu capsules, the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchange on Monday. The company has launched the product, an antiviral medicine used in the treatment of influenza, through its marketing partner Alvogen.

A US registered trademark of Hoffman La-Roche Inc. Corporation, Tamiflu capsules had US sales of around $ 403 million during the 12 months ended December 2015, the Hyderabad-based firm said citing IMS Health figures.