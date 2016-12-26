Login, connect and PlayIn

more-in

Stop playing online and start playing the way the games ought to be played - in the grounds and courts. This is the concept of a young Non-Resident Indian (NRI) trying to create a network of sport-loving people in localities and communities through a new mobile App.

The ‘PlayIn’ App promises to connect unknown people within the same locality, community or cities but share similar passion and interest for sports. One can just post their desire to play a game in a chosen locality and people within the same area or community will respond to their offer.

“It is a unique platform which enables people to get together and play sport with other interested friends and people nearby,” says Sandeep Munugala, a young Telugu entrepreneur from Brisbane in Australia.

Unlike Western countries Indian cities lack playgrounds and organised events. With families migrating and moving into new places with new job demands connection is lost with old groups. “Now, you need not hesitate to ask your unknown neighbour for a game. Just invite on ‘PlayIn’ and if interested they will join in. “This is the first of its kind App for uniting sport lovers,” Mr. Munugala says.

On the healthier side, the App also helps beat boredom and depression and lowers stress levels, by helping you socialise with others. In fact, the App encourages the users to schedule games with reminders as one may lose interest despite the enthusiasm due to the absence of partners.

Mr. Munugala says the “PlayIn” can also be used to create and organize events between different institutions and organisations. Neighbouring colleges and institutions can arrange for inter-school, inter-college and any other competitive games or events quickly, easily and efficiently with the App.

It can be accessed through Web, Mobile and Smart Watch applications and is available for free download.