JNTU de-affiliates 147 engineering colleges

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari said of the 346 engineering colleges, 147 colleges were de-affiliated by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University for failing to adhere to norms.

Following inspection by the JNTU teams, it came to light that private colleges with no minimum standards had been showing fake student strength and been collecting funds from the government under the fee reimbursement scheme. Seventeen Pharma and 10 MBA colleges were also de-affiliated for falling short of required standards.

Subsequently at the direction of the Chief Minister, Vigilance and Enforcement teams had inspected 683 colleges and submitted two reports on violation of affiliation norms and misuse of welfare funds. The reports were being analysed, Mr. Srihari informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday .

Private Universities

Responding to Leader of Opposition Md.Ali Shabbir on private universities, he said the State government did not make any announcement yet. However, he pointed out that private universities were functioning in 24 States ruled by different parties. Only States like Kerala, J&K, Telangana and Tripura did not have private universities. The government wanted to first study how the private universities were being run.

He said proposals for 80 more degree colleges were under government consideration. New colleges would be started in Asifabad and Dichpally soon and two junior colleges in Old City would be upgraded.