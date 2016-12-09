Government doubles pollution check charges

Government of Telangana has increased the fee for testing emissions of all categories of diesel and petrol charges with immediate effect.

Accordingly, the fee for petrol-driven two-wheelers would be Rs. 30 and three and wheelers using petrol would be charged Rs. 50, while all categories of vehicles using diesel would have to pay Rs. 60.

In an order, Principal Secretary and in-charge Transport Commissioner Sunil Sharma said the Pollution Testing Stations Association had represented that the rates were last fixed 20 years ago.

However, for quite some time now, based on this request, the Transport Department had issued what was described as an ‘internal circular’ asking the association members to go ahead and collect increased fee. Prior to the circular, the old rates were Rs. 15, Rs. 25 and Rs. 30 for petrol-driven two-wheelers, and three and four-wheelers using petrol, and for any category of vehicle using diesel as fuel, respectively.

Once the government gave the nod, the order ratifying the internal circular was issued on Thursday, amending the provisions of Rule 485 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The validity of a Pollution Under Check certificate for any vehicle remains six months, an official stated.