Contract lecturers’ remuneration hiked to Rs. 27,000

The remuneration of contract lecturers in junior colleges has been enhanced from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 27,000 by the government and the increased amount would be paid from the new year itself.

The government issued the necessary orders on Saturday. The decision would benefit 3,796 contract lecturers across the State. The scheme of engaging contract faculty was introduced in the year 2000 in the united Andhra Pradesh. They were initially engaged on payment of honorarium of Rs. 4,000 per month for urban areas and Rs. 5,000 per month in tribal and rural areas.

After many struggles and representations by the contract lecturers, the same was increased to Rs. 18,000 per month for both rural and urban area lecturers in 2011. The services of contract lecturers are renewed every year by the government. On the same basis services of 3,687 contract faculty working in Government Junior Colleges in the State in general and vocational stream were renewed for the academic year 2016-2017.

However, a section of the Telangana State Government Contract Lecturers Association, particularly those working in degree colleges, are opposing the G.O. stating that as per the earlier promises the increased amount has to be given from January 2016. “The Government is denying 11 months enhanced salary and we will oppose this,” said G. Ramana Reddy, president of the association.