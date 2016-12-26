Adobe CEO Shantanu promises help for OU centenary fete

Down memory lane: Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan at the global alumni meet of the Osmania University College of Engineering, along with his father, Laxmi Narayen, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

It was a unique reunion where both father and son went down the memory lane and the son being the chief guest and the father being the chief patron of the alumni association.

Considered as one of the global leaders of the software industry, Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe Systems was the cynosure of all eyes, including his proud father, Laxmi Narayen, at the global alumni meet of the Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE).

It was a rare event where both father and son shared the dais the father welcoming his son as the oldest alumnus of the gathering. Mr. Shantanu was from the 1984 batch while Mr. Laxmi Narayen was from the 1962 batch.

Mr. Shantanu recalled his association with college saying he was always an Osmanian as it was at these portals that he learnt the fundamentals of the envious position he has reached now. Complimenting the alumni association of the college for its work, he also promised to do his bit for the centenary celebrations of the Osmania University to be held in 2017.

Former OU Vice Chancellor D.C. Reddy had the gathering in splits recalling how he had to scold Shantanu when he was chatting with his friends in the corridor during a class. He said Osmanians were street-smart and have great potential to succeed. Mr. Shantanu recalled how he could not win the recommendation letter from Prof. D.C. Reddy for higher studies in the US as the professor had a condition that only two best students of his class would get the recommendation letter.

Another alumnus and former Vice Chancellor of JNTU Hyderabad D.N. Reddy said alumni can change the face of the college with their intellectual contributions and push it to global level. OU Vice Chancellor S. Ramachandram, who is also an alumnus of the OUCE; Principal S. Sameen Fatima; R. V. Rammohan Rao, President, OUCE Alumni Association and D. Vijay Kumar, General Secretary also shared their views.

Senior alumni including Irrigation expert Vidyasagar Rao were felicitated by the chief guest, who earlier inaugurated the new alumni association office. Students presented a flash dance in front of the gathering with a medley of Hindi and Telugu songs.

Innovative fun filled events like Live Interview, Dubsmash, Networking, Games Zone were a big hit with the alumni.