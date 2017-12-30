Suggestions invited on excise policy

more-in

In preparation for the excise policy for 2018-2019, the Delhi government has invited suggestions from all stakeholders through a public notice.

In the notice issued on December 26, the Excise Department said that it had started the process of formulating the excise policy for the next year. The notice invited suggestions from stakeholders for a period of 15 days. The suggestions could be emailed to dcexcise@nic.in or given to the deputy commissioner’s office in physical form. Apart from being put online, the notice was sent to excise licence holders.

While the excise policy for 2017-2018 had been delayed, only getting the Cabinet’s nod this month, the policy for next year does not make any major changes. The excise duty on liquor is unlikely to be increased.