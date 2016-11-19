: Rajya Sabha member and former non-executive chairman of ZEE TV Subhash Chandra on Thursday filed a criminal defamation complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly mentioning his name while talking about black money hoarders in the country.

According to the complaint filed in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Sumit Dass of the Patiala House courts , the Chief Minister had made the remark at a press conference held on November11.

“From the Prime Minister of India, from Amit Shah and from Bharatiya Janata Party, I intend to ask three questions. That, in their eyes, who has black money? Ambani, Adani, Sharad Pawar, Subhash Chandra or Badal — they have black money? Or rickshaw-puller, cobbler, grocery seller, barber, farmer, labourer have black money?” the complainant quoted Mr. Kejriwal as allegedly saying.

The case is likely to be heard on Friday.