: Members of students’ organisations from Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Ambedkar University and Jawaharlal Nehru University gathered at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the “Bhopal encounter”.

The protesters, led by the All India Students’ Union (AISA), said several questions could be raised on the police’s version of the encounter. The statements of the Bhopal Police IG and the State HRC were contradictory to each other, the students alleged.

Ashutosh Kumar, Delhi AISA State Secretary, said, “We don’t believe in the police version of the episode. The policemen who were seen firing at the lying bodies of the youths must be immediately suspended. A Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the incident, including the murder of the police constable, should be initiated.”