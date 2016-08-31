: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has decided to appoint Olympic silver medallist P. V. Sindhu as its brand ambassador.

CRPF’s Director General K.Durga Prasad told The Hindu that the 21-year-old badminton player had agreed to become the force’s brand ambassador.

“We moved the proposal [before the Home Ministry] to make her the brand ambassador only after we got her concurrence. The formal announcement will be done soon,” said Mr. Prasad.

Sindhu would also be bestowed with the honorary rank of a commandant, which is equivalent to a Superintendent of Police, he said.

CRPF, the largest paramilitary force in the country, has 3 lakh personnel in its fold.