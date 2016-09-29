Special Correspondent

The Rajasthan government is considering adopting Kerala's new initiatives in tuberculosis treatment and online field reporting and Gujarat's experiments in e-Jan Swasthya and e-blood bank, which have proved successful in these States. Their replication in the desert State are expected to improve delivery of healthcare services significantly.

The best practices in the health sector in other States were discussed at a workshop at the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare here on Tuesday. Principal Medical and Health Secretary Veenu Gupta examined the initiatives launched in States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Kerala.

Ms. Gupta said the development partners and local voluntary organisations would be encouraged to join the health are services at the district level. Some of the best practices demonstrated at the national health summit in Tirupati in August this year were also discussed.

National Health Mission's State Director Naveen Jain made a detailed presentation on Tamil Nadu's district public health laboratories programme, Odisha's effective health human resource management, Karnataka's tele-mentoring network for de-addiction and Odisha's counselling mobile app.