Lawyers strike work

Lawyers at the Capital’s six district courts on Friday boycotted judicial proceedings against the alleged misbehaviour by a Metropolitan Magistrate with lawyers in the Tis Hazari courts.

However, no adverse orders were passed in any of those cases in which regular lawyers were absent as proxy counsel appointed by different bar associations appeared on their behalf in these cases.

The judicial officer concerned had allegedly dismissed a case when a lawyer sought pass over and refused to listen to the office-bearers of the bar association on the issue.

Resolution

The controversy was amicably resolved with the intervention of the District Judge of the Tis Hazari courts, a member of the Coordination Committee of All Delhi District Court Bar Associations said. Following the resolution of the issue, the Coordination Committee later, decided to withdraw the agitation. Lawyers at Tis Hazari courts had abstained from courts for three consecutive days.

Later, a delegation of the Coordination Committee called on the Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice, Justice Gita Mittal, and urged her to ensure cordial coordination between lawyers and judicial officers.

According to New Delhi Bar Association secretary Neeraj, the delegation urged Justice Mittal to include in the curriculum of the Delhi Judicial Academy, where judicial officers are trained, a course on how to behave with lawyers as they too are officers of the court.

Team assured

She assured the delegation that she would think over it, he told The Hindu.

The Coordination Committee had on Thursday adopted a resolution, stating that it had decided to abstain from courts to draw the attention of judicial administration to take action against erring judicial officers so that they act in a judicious manner and do not treat lawyers as subordinates.