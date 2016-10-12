The youth was released last week after a ransom ofRs. 1 crore was paid.Photo: R.V. Moorthy

The Crime Branch has arrested four men for allegedly abducting the son of a former MCD councillor and demanding a ransom of Rs. 50 crore.

The youth was released last week after a settlement was reached and a ransom of Rs. 1 crore was paid.

Police sources said that while the ransom was paid to assure that the victim was released unharmed, the police had constantly kept the abductors under surveillance. Consequently, Anand (27), Vichitar Vir (30), Vikrant Shokeen (30) and Vinod Kumar (32) were arrested on October 7.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said the youth was kidnapped on the morning of September 27 while going to college in his BMW car. Two men dressed as policemen and riding a motorcycle stopped him near Subhash Place, he said.

A police officer said that the accused were tipped-off about the movements of the victim. “They arranged for police uniforms, procured SIM cards on fake IDs, vehicles, wireless set, and fake traffic challan machine to pass off as policemen. They also got hypnotic/sedative drugs to overpower the victim in confinement,” he added.

“On October 7, specific information was received that four persons involved in this crime would come near Jhatikra More in a white Swift car to meet their accomplices. Accordingly, a team led by ACP Sanjay Sehrawat and comprising Inspector Sunil Kumar and Sub Inspectors Gurmeet Singh and Neeraj Kumar was formed,” said Mr. Yadav.

A trap was laid and a Swift car coming from Chhawla side was intercepted. The four occupants were overpowered after a brief scuffle.