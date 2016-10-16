Second life:A 45-foot statue of a woman holding an earthen lamp and (at right) an idol of Durga, all made of jute, were the grand attractions at the Aram Bagh Puja Samiti Pandal during the Durga Puja festivities this time. (Right below) The Prantic Cultural Society in Indirapuram’s pandal featured potchitra in the interior, giving it a rural look.— Photos: Shanker Chakravarty & Special Arrangement

With creative pandals attracting praise, puja organisers want these works of art to have a life beyond five days of festivities

Over the last few decades, Durga puja pandals in the National Capital Region have become more than just a gatherings of the local communities. Many puja organisers put in a lot of thinking, time and money behind elaborately-themed pandals, many of which are works of art in their own right.

With stunning and creative pandals attracting attention and praise, many puja organisers now want these works of art to have a life beyond the five days of festivities. Many are reaching out to corporate houses, museums and donors so the artworks can be sold off or at least be carefully.

Dying jute industry

The Aram Bagh Durga Puja Samiti in central Delhi tried to create awareness about the dying jute industry in the country through its pandal this time. The Durga idol was made completely out of jute by Gouranga Kuila, a national award winner for jute art in 2004.

“A smaller Durga idol made of clay was used for immersion. The jute idol has been carefully preserved for the time being,” said Abhijit Bose, the executive chairman of the samiti.

The organisers are now planning to sell the idol, a brilliant work of art in its own right, to corporate houses so that it is preserved for much longer.

“We had planned to preserve the idol even before it was made. The entire project was about jute and the work of art is unparalleled,” he added.

The organisers, who spent Rs.4 lakh on the idol, hope to recover at least 50 per cent of the cost by selling it.

“We made lots of efforts to buy the idol and are now reaching out to corporate house in case they want to buy it. We are in talks with some museums also,” Mr. Bose said.

The Prantic Cultural Society in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, showcased rural Bengal at its pandal this year. The pandal featured potchitra in the interior, giving it a rural look. The organisers now plan to sell these works of art and give that money to the rural artisans who created these.

“We have kept the main hall of the pandal intact. The artwork is kept safely there. Since we don’t have space to store the artworks, they will be properly maintained if people come forward to buy them,” said Malay Majumder, the chairman of the society.

The Miloni Puja Samiti of Mayur Vihar also prefers to sell the artworks from its pandal to donors. However, the artworks have been given away to Samiti members this year, said Samiti chairman Tapan Roy.

South Delhi’s Matri Mandir Durga Puja Samiti, which earned a lot of praise for replicating the Palais Garnier opera house of Paris in its pandal, plans to give away the exquisite works of art to its members.

“We feel bad that such work of art go waste after the puja. However, we don’t sell these as a matter of principle. We have allowed members of the committee to take away any piece of art they want to for use as decorative pieces at their houses,” said Debashish Saha, the general secretary of the puja committee.