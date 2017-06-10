Congress protests over farmer deaths in MP

more-in

The youth wing of the Congress and its Delhi unit on Friday protested against the deaths of farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh. They also protested against authorities for not allowing Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to meet the families of the victims.

The protesters demonstrated at the Tilak Bridge railway station and tried to stop the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express while demanding the resignations of M.P. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh.

Addressing farmers at Delhi’s Bawana village, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken said the BJP-ruled government in Madhya Pradesh had tried to silence protesting farmers with bullets and had “illegally” detained Mr. Gandhi when he went to visit the victims’ kin. Mr. Gandhi and other Congress leaders had tried to visit those affected at Mandsaur in M.P. on Thursday, but were stopped by the police.

“The Congress government at the Centre had written off ₹70,000 crore in debt of farmers to lessen their burden, but the Modi government has not written off even ₹70,” Mr. Maken said.

‘More autocratic’

All-India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Delhi P.C. Chacko said the Centre had become more autocratic.