Centre mulls concessional Metro fares for students, senior citizens

The Union government will soon recommend Metro rail networks to offer concessional fares to students and senior citizens, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to a question, the Minister said, “The question was asked whether we are doing it. It is not our task to do this but we will be happy to make that recommendation. Therefore, through you, Madam, I may tell the House that in the next few months whenever the next Fare Fixation Committee [FFC] is established, we would be happy to make that recommendation.”

The Minister said the FFC, a statutory body headed by a judge, had examined the issue of concessional fares for Delhi Metro but found that the network was not “technologically ready”.

Responding to a point about Kolkata Metro offering concessional rates to different sections, the Minister said the difference lies in the way the Metro systems are operated using tokens and smart cards.

Sensitive issue

“When you enter a Metro complex, there is a metro gate through which you come through. It is my view, after having studied this issue, for about three months or so, that it should be possible for the government to recommend concessional fares for senior citizens and students, but the fixation of those fares are not done by the government,” said Mr. Puri.

The Metro fare hike has been a politically sensitive issue in the Capital.

When Metro effected a fare hike based on the recommendations of the FFC, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had strongly opposed it.