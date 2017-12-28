Boy rescued within 5 hours of kidnapping

more-in

A 3-year-old boy was rescued within five hours of being kidnapped in east Delhi’s Mandawali on December 22, the police said on Wednesday.

Three persons, including the employee of the victim’s father, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Ransom call

The police said that on the day of the incident, the boy had returned from school in the afternoon and then went out to play.

The child was approached by Rahul, an employee of the victim’s father, who took the boy to a juice shop. The police said that Rahul then left the boy at the shop.

In the evening, the victim’s father received a ransom call asking for ₹10 lakh for the boy’s release. The parents immediately informed the police.

‘Recently fired’

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Omvir Singh said that 16 teams were formed to track the boy. “The accused got scared that they would be nabbed, so they left the boy near the Common Wealth Village and fled. The boy was rescued shortly after,” he said.

During interrogation, Rahul told the police that he along with his cousin Shubham and friend Gurdeep had kidnapped the boy. “Rahul had recently been fired by the father of the victim, so he wanted to take revenge,” said Mr. Singh.