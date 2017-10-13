All district court lawyers to abstain from work today

more-in

Lawyers at all six district courts here will abstain from judicial work on Friday in protest against alleged misbehaviour with lawyers by a judicial officer at the Tis Hazari courts a few day back.

The proposed strike is likely to affect work at Patiala House, Rohini, Saket, Tis Hazari, Dwarka and Karkardooma district courts.

‘Complete strike’

“The reasons for calling a complete strike include misbehaviour of judges with lawyers as well as litigants, and corruption in judiciary. We have already given the names of erring judges to the district judges and the Delhi High Court, but no action has been taken so far,” Jaiveer Singh Chauhan, the secretary-general of the co-ordination committee of the Delhi Bar Associations, said in a statement.

The judicial officer concerned allegedly dismissed a case when a lawyer had sought pass over and refused to listen to office-bearers of the bar association, New Delhi Bar Association secretary Neeraj told The Hindu over telephone.

In a unanimous resolution adopted by the coordination committee, it was alleged that some judge repeatedly misbehaved with lawyers by treating them as subordinates. “The coordination committee unanimously resolved to observe complete strike on Friday in all district courts here to draw the attention of judicial administration to take action against erring judges so that they act in a judicious manner and do not treat lawyers as subordinates,” the resolution said. Lawyers at Tis Hazari had abstained from courts on Wednesday in protest against the alleged misbehaviour.