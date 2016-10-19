Aam Aadmi Party MLA and in-charge of its Gujarat affairs Gulab Singh Yadav was on Tuesday sent to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with an extortion case by a Delhi court, which declined the police’s plea seeking his custodial interrogation.

Mr. Yadav, who was arrested from Gujarat and brought here on transit remand, was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Kishor Kumar, who remanded him in judicial custody. The police had sought five-day custody of Delhi’s Matiala legislator, saying they needed to interrogate him in connection with an organised extortion racket. The police plea was opposed by Mr. Yadav’s counsel, who said the other accused in the case have already been granted bail. Last month, property dealers Deepak Sharma and Rinku Diwan had alleged that Satish and Devinder, who worked in Mr. Yadav’s office, and associate Jagdish were extorting money from them by threatening to demolish the building where the property dealers operated from.

A case under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bindapur police station on September 13. Following this, a non-bailable warrant was issued against the MLA on October 14 for allegedly not joining probe.

The police had alleged that Mr. Yadav was arrested for allegedly running the extortion racket and that there was concrete evidence against him for his arrest.

According to the police, statements by the arrested accused revealed that it was an “organised extortion syndicate” with “links” to Mr. Yadav and that he was the kingpin of the extortion exercise and its management. — PTI

