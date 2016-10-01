Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sarita Singh has lodged a complaint alleging that she has been getting “obscene” and threat calls from unknown numbers, the police said on Friday.

“Highly torturing”

According to Ms. Singh’s complaint to the police in northeast Delhi on September 19, the Rohtasnagar MLA has alleged that she has been getting “obscene” and “threatening” calls that are “highly torturing”, the police said.

“Investigation has been taken up in the matter," a senior police officer added.

“The calls had been made using the Internet so we are facing difficulty tracing the caller,” said the officer, adding that the MLA has given them the permission to access her call details.

Call details

“After the complaint was filed, she was out of town and without the the Rohtasnagar MLA’s permission, we couldn't access her call details,” the senior police added. — PTI

