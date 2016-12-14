JNU admin block steps lined with potted plants

more-in

: After setting up grills at the parking lot of the Administration Building, which was used as a space for sit-in protests by students, the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has put hundreds of potted plants on the steps leading up to the office spaces of the building.

Kanhaiya speech

The steps from where former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar delivered a speech after being released on bail when sedition charges were slapped on him have been used by students to sit and listen to speakers during public meetings and other protests.

Another protest

The JNUSU said that the actions by the administration will not silence their voices and they organised a protest at the venue on Tuesday. The administration of the university had earlier sent circulars to the JNUSU asking them to refrain from carrying out protests at the venue as they were causing a disturbance to the smooth functioning of the university.