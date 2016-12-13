Free food at 10 night shelters

more-in

The Delhi government on Monday started providing free food to the poor and homeless at 10 night shelters in the Capital, with an aim to help them counter the impact of demonetisation.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain launched the facility of providing three meals per day to the needy at north Delhi’s Dandi Park Shelter.

Launching the initiative, Mr. Sisodia said that due to demonetisation of high currency notes, no one will be a victim of starvation. He said the facility had been launched to insulate the poor and homeless from the effects of demonetisation that has reportedly led to many people dying in bank queues, while a few others committed suicide.

Among the shelters where such food centres will operate are at Geeta Ghat, Yamuna Pushta, Dandi Park, Jama Masjid, Sarai Kale Khan, Nizamuddin Nila Gumbad, Sarai Phoos, Jhandewalan shelter 1, Kotla Mubarakpur and Fatehpuri near Old Delhi railway station. —PTI