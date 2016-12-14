Delhi jeweller sold 45 kg on Nov. 8: DGCEI

more-in

As part of a nationwide exercise to verify details of gold sold by jewellers after the demonetisation announcement of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, the Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (DGCEI) has reportedly found that a Delhi-based jeweller has evaded a duty of about Rs. 4 crore.

“The Delhi Zonal Unit of DGCEI examined the records of a jewellery house in Karol Bagh on December 9 and found that the jeweller sold 44.99 kg of gold on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement, whereas it sold only 0.82 kg the previous day,” said a DGCEI release.

The agency is verifying records of about 400 jewellers in 25 major cities.