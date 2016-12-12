CM raps Health Minister over ventilator ‘shortage’

more-in

: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday pulled up Health Minister Satyendar Jain over reports of shortage of ventilators at Delhi government-run hospitals.

A peeved Mr. Kejriwal reacted on Twitter after media reports claimed that Ambu bags (manual hand-held devices which support breathing) were being used to resuscitate patients due to an “acute shortage” of ventilators at hospitals.

“Satinder, this is unacceptable [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) claimed that they had raised the issue of shortage of critical care facilities, including ventilators, several times with the Delhi government but nothing was done. —PTI