CCTV footage helps bust burglary gang

: A CCTV camera footage helped identify and nab a gang of burglars who had broken into more than 30 homes in north-west Delhi over the past few weeks, the police said on Friday.

Govinda, the 26-year-old leader of the gang, is wanted for over 40 crimes which range from murder to rape. He has been arrested along with three of his associates.

The breakthrough came after a burglary was reported from G&JU Block in Pitampura on November 23. During investigation, the police recovered a CCTV footage that showed four men loitering around “suspiciously” in the area around the time of the crime. Meanwhile, it also emerged that on the night of the burglary, a policeman in the area had unsuccessfully tried to stop a suspicious-looking Volkswagen Polo car. The policeman, however, had noted down the registration number of the vehicle.

Trap laid

The arrests were made on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when the police received a tip-off that Govinda and one of his associates would go to Shah Alam Bandh. The police said they had recovered jewellery worth around Rs. 6 lakh, a motorcycle, and the Polo car used in the crimes.