1,719 rejected, 2,869 valid nominations remain

Over 2,800 nominations for the municipal corporations’ elections remained on Thursday after the Delhi State Election Commission rejected about 1,700 nominations.

17 withdrawals

As per the Commission, of 4,605 nominations, 1,719 were rejected and 17 withdrawn by the candidates themselves, leaving 2,869 valid nominations. Of the remaining nominations, 690, 1,113 and 1,066 were for the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation respectively.

Among the rejected nominations were six candidates of the BJP and one of the Congress. Candidates have till Saturday to withdraw their nominations for the elections on April 23.