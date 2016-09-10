Deivanai (38) of S. Pungampalayam village in Sirumugai was found murdered in a banana farm in the area on Friday. The Sirumugai police have arrested A. Murugan (42), her relative, on murder charge.

The police said that when they went to the banana farm following information from the residents of the area, they found a partially decomposed body of a woman, whom the villagers identified as Deivanai.

The police were already on the lookout for her as her husband Rajan had lodged a complaint a couple of days ago stating that she was missing. Investigations revealed that her relative Murugan could be behind the murder as the two reportedly had an illicit affair.

The police suspect that the woman could have been strangulated to death.

Following a few leads on Murugan’s whereabouts, the police arrested him from a nearby place on Friday evening.