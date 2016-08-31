A 52-year-old woman from Veerapandi Pirivu in Coimbatore who was undergoing treatment in the special ward of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and also showed symptoms of H1N1 died on Monday night. However, the result for tests conducted to confirm that she also had H1N1 that tested positive reached the hospital only on Tuesday, hours after she died. Hospital Dean A. Edwin Joe said that she was in a critical condition from the time she was brought here from another hospital (last Thursday) and was under the support of a ventilator from then on.

A 62-year-old man with H1N1 is the only other patient in the special ward for those infected by the virus.

His condition continues to be critical, a hospital authority said.

Dengue

While no fresh cases of dengue were reported over the last few days, three persons were admitted in the ward for dengue patients at the CMCH on Tuesday.