The Coimbatore Urban District Congress Committee urged the district administration to ensure that there was no discomfort to people following demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

In the petition submitted during grievances redress meeting on Monday, V. M. C. Manoharan, unit president, urged the administration to ensure that co-operative banks were opened so that rural people were not affected. The administration should meet bank officials and make sure that the exchange of currency and withdrawal from ATMs were streamlined.