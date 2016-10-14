Two unidentified men wearing masks reportedly took away Rs. 9.48 lakh from a courier service firm at Sungam, near the Ukkadam Bypass Road, during the late hours of Wednesday. The police said that the incident took place around 11 p.m. when one of the employees of the firm M. Nizar (30) was alone there.

The police quoted him as saying that the duo wearing masks threatened him with a knife, tied him with a rope and took away the money from the safety locker in the almirah. He also claimed that the duo disconnected the CCTV cameras inside the office and took away the hard disk in which footage was recorded.

It is said that the employee managed to untie the rope on his own and informed the owner of the firm. Ramanathapuram Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Police sniffer dog and finger print expert were pressed into service.