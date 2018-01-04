Land for airport: stalemate continues

Owners of land identified for expansion of Coimbatore international airport are confused as price fixing is yet to be completed.

Owners of lands that were identified by the high-level committee for the expansion of Coimbatore international airport remain perplexed as procedures including price fixing has crossed the deadline which was announced earlier.

When the formation of the new committee was announced on October 28, it was said that a report on the land that can be acquired, with prices fixed, would be submitted by December.

We are not aware of any development in the acquisition process. When contacted local revenue officials, they were also had clue about the recent developments.

Land owners are really worried, said one of the land owners to the The Hindu on Wednesday.

On December 15, the committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner for Land Administration Mohan Pyare visited the land identified and marked by the revenue department officials. The committee had also heard grievances of the land owners.

Another land owner said that no official communication has been received from the committee or revenue department on further steps involved in the acquisition process after the visit on December 15.

Though we had contacted the revenue official in charge of airport land acquisition to check the status, the official could not give any reply. We expect trade bodies in the region to exhort pressure to speed up the procedures, said the land owner.

An official from revenue department said that price fixing will be expedited soon as the committee is keenly involved in the process. Another official added that some revenue officials were called to Chennai to speed up the process.

A section of land owners hinted that they would approach the District Collector citing the delay in the process even after the formation of the high-level committee.

Though the original plan was to acquire 627 acres of land in 24 blocks coming under four villages, revenue department has so far marked around 620 acres.