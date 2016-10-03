Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadre in Coimbatore, on Sunday, continued their protest against the party’s choice of candidates for the local body polls.

According to sources, the secretary of Ward 53 Sasikumar along with over 60 of his supporters staged a protest by tying black ribbons around their mouth.

Mr. Sasikumar alleged that the the party leaders in Coimbatore had nominated Santhamani, a rank outsider, to contest from the ward, overlooking the fact that he wanted a chance for his wife Sripriya to contest.

Even as he was shouting slogans, party worker from Ward 39, Murugesan, rushed into the party office after dousing himself in kerosene. On seeing him running into the office, the protesters ran helter skelter.

Workers in the party office overpowered him, sources said.

He was angry at the party allotting the seat to ally Congress, they added.

On Saturday, another worker attempted self-immolation in front of the party office but was over powered. The DMK cadre are expected to file nomination on Monday, the last day.

They protest against the party’s choice of candidates for the local body polls.